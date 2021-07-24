This week Associate Pastor Nyahaley Labor is sharing the devotion from Epiphany Lutheran Church:
“For this reason I bow my knees before the Father, from whom every family in heaven and on earth takes its name. I pray that, according to the riches of his glory, he may grant that you may be strengthened in your inner being with power through his Spirit, and that Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith, as you are being rooted and grounded in love.” Ephesians 3:14-17
Last night before I went to bed, as my daily routine, I said my prayers. When I was done praying, I realized that I prayed for everyone else but me. The selfish me thought, “Oh wow, how could you not pray for yourself,” but I was too tired to keep praying and thought, “Well sometimes others need more than you do.”
Today, as I read the apostle Paul’s letter to the Gentiles in Ephesians chapter 3, it shows me how much he cared for the wellbeing of others. It amazes me that he cared so much for others that even as he encountered his own sufferings, he prayed for others, interceding on their behalf, being their mediator and standing up for them.
Prayer is an essential part of our journey with God. It is how we communicate with God and how God communicates with us – because prayer is not just talking, it is also listening. It is spending time in God’s presence pouring out the burdens of our hearts. And other times it is quietly standing in God’s presence, listening for His voice. When that veil was torn, we were given intimate and immediate access to God, but as we gained that access, God also assigned us the responsibility of praying for others.
Paul in his letter, is asking the Gentiles not to be discouraged, as he constantly prayed for them. He states that, “For this reason I bow my knees to the Father…”. Well not only is Paul teaching us how to intercede on behalf of others, but he is also teaching us the manner in which we should present ourselves to God on behalf of others. Yes, we serve a God who accepts us however we are and whenever and wherever we call upon His name. But when the apostle Paul talks about bowing on his knees, this teaches us that when we go before the Lord interceding, mediating, or standing up for others, we should worship God in our hearts and express our worship in the most suitable and becoming behavior and gesture. When we stand in the presence of God in prayer, we must express humility.
Just as you stand up for those you love, stand up for others in need. Be a bully in worship, be a bully in the battlefield of prayer for others who are too weak to stand up for themselves. Be the mediator who seeks the good of others; intercede on behalf of others even as you are fighting your own battles because sometimes others may just need a little more than you do.
Gracious God, like Paul, teach us to pray for others. Let us to be mediators and stand up for others in the battlefield of prayer for those who are too week to seek you. Even as we face the struggles of our own lives, help us recognize the struggle of others and intercede on their behalf, so that they may be strengthened with power through the Holy Spirit, in Jesus’ name we pray. Amen!
