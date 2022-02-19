“Then Joseph said to his brothers, “Come closer to me.” And they came closer. He said, “I am your brother, Joseph, whom you sold into Egypt. And now do not be distressed, or angry with yourselves, because you sold me here; for God sent me before you to preserve life.” (Genesis 45:4-5
Does forgiveness mean acting as if nothing wrong ever happened? Does it mean overlooking an offense? Does it mean excusing the offender’s behavior? No it doesn’t!
The envy and strife in Jacob’s household led to the selling of Joseph to Egypt and further leading his brothers to lie that he was dead. However, when Joseph revealed himself to his brothers, it opened up years of unhealed wounds. The fact that God had elevated him did not diminish the pain his brothers had brought him by their actions. Many in Joseph’s position would have gone on a revenge mission. It would have been “payback” time. But Joseph was mindful of the sovereignty of God and acknowledging that he was just a servant of God. To their surprise, Joseph told his brothers that it was not them who sent him to Egypt but God, in order to bring great deliverance to many.
As we enter into another week of Black history month and reflecting on the passage from Genesis 45, which talks about Joseph revealing himself to his brothers, I can’t help but have a moment to reflect on the Civil Rights movement led by Martin Luther King decades ago and the Black Lives Matter movement, which is very much alive. Last summer I had the opportunity to read the book, “Be the Bridge — Pursuing God’s Heart for Racial Reconciliation” by Latasha Morrison.
With several years of slavery behind us, one would think that there has been healing, reconciliation and the bridge has been built. It is indeed difficult to say that we are still a long way to go, seeing what happened in 2021 after the senseless killings of George Floyd and many other black men and women that sparked riots as well as peaceful protests on the streets of various cities. As I observed these riots and protests, the one thing I saw different between the Civil Rights and the Black Lives Matter movements, is that the crowds in the Black Lives Matter marches where much more colorful. It was diverse — I saw Black, I saw white, and I saw brown. I saw gay, and I saw straight; I also saw old and young and everything in between, and it brought me joy to see that there are so many who are ready to be the bridge that Latasha Morrison references in her book. Latasha says. “Change begins with an honest conversation among a group of Christians willing to give a voice to unspoken hurts, hidden fears, and mountain tensions.” No matter what side of the building of the bridge you find yourself — whether it is acknowledging your wrong or offering forgiveness — find your freedom through God’s truth.
We must remember God’s sovereignty in all that happens to us. He turns the evil intended for us to good. God puts us in positions of power and blesses us to be a blessing to others even those who have deeply wronged us.
Joseph in his suffering and humiliation from his brothers became the bridge by offering forgiveness. Today, there is so much pain and healing to be done. We suffer from the pain and hurt of friends and family, from those we work with and sometimes even those we do not know. But despite those hurts, God has put us in places and positions of honor and glory. God continues to look upon us with favor.
Like Joseph, how do you reveal yourself to others today? Are you willing to forgive or are you willing to take responsibility to face God’s truth? Start by recognizing the wound and owning it. It won’t go away by itself. But it will heal when you forgive, with God’s help.
“Heavenly Father when we are faced with pain, hurt and disappointment, remind us of your sovereignty. Help us to be the bridge of peace, pursuing your heart of reconciliation. Teach us to forgive others as we become your instruments, knowing that we ourselves are forgiven. In you Son, Jesus’ name we pray. Amen!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.