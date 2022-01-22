“For they drank from the spiritual rock that followed them, and the rock was Christ.” (1 Corinthians 10:4)
As I sat by the living room window, watching the snow fall which we seldom get to experience here in Georgia, I reflected on so many things. As much as I do not like the cold weather, I love to see the snow fall. I like to see it cover the ground, the roof tops, and see the glaze from the icicles hanging off the trees. However, to my disappointment this time the snow did not stick, the snow drops quickly dissolved as they hit the ground.
As I wandered around the house in isolation and in fear of how bad the weather might become, I thought about the isolation we are already dealing with because of the pandemic. I wondered how a day of bad weather may affect someone who is already frustrated, angry and tired of all the isolation they are already dealing with. I thought of the homeless, the overcrowded emergency rooms, those who are desperately in need of a bed in the hospital, the caregivers, and so many more. How can we give hope to the hopeless? Who do they turn to?
Today as I read the apostle Paul’s letter from 1 Corinthians 10, in order for Paul to persuade the Corinthians and give them hope, Paul establishes a comparison between the events following the exodus from Egypt and the Christian Church. Paul equates the journey of the Israelites as parts of the sacrament. He compares their passing through the sea as baptism, manna and water from the rock as the eucharist. In verse 4, Paul states, “For they drank from the spiritual rock that followed them, and the rock was Christ.”
The challenges we face today may have led us to a wilderness or on an exodus that has created fear, doubt, anger and tears. It may have created a sense of hopelessness. But Paul is reminding us that even in our fears and doubts, in those dark places of our lives that we may be experiencing, there is a spiritual rock that follows us just as it followed the Israelites. And that rock is none other than Christ.
Christ is the rock that quenches our spiritual thirst. He is the rock that grants us grace and calls us to eternal glory. Christ the rock restores, supports, strengthens and establishes us.
In your journey through these difficult times, where can you find the sacraments? How have you experienced baptism, manna and water from the rock? Who do you call on?
As the snow drops fell, I bundled up and stood outside so that I could feel the snow drops fall on me. Maybe that was my way of experiencing baptism as I thought of the many ways people are struggling.
No matter what you are going through, make Christ your rock and allow him to walk this journey with you. Drink from the spiritual rock that follows you and gives you grace.
“Christ our rock, in you we find refuge. Lead us through these times of uncertainties and restore, support, strengthen and establish us. Open our eyes so that we may experience your sacraments even in the midst of our struggles. May your name be glorified forever. Amen!”
