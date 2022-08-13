This week Associate Pastor Nyahaley Labor is sharing the devotion from Epiphany Lutheran Church:
“Now faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen. Indeed, by faith our ancestors received approval. By faith we understand that the worlds were prepared by the word of God, so that what is seen was made from things that are not visible.”
Hebrews 11:1-3
Faith in God is something so many Christians struggle with. When we are in search of a plumber, technician, mechanic, doctor or to purchase something, we do our research. We look for helpful reviews and recommendations from friends or others who have used the services or bought the products we want. We call up the company, doctor or individual whose services we need to get a feel of what their services or products are really like before we take the next steps. And once we have used them and love what we got we trust them, and we are confident that they can provide us our wants and needs.
Faith in God, however, works differently. God does not have to prove Godself to us in order for us to trust God. God has already proved Himself to us by creating us. Therefore, God wants us to trust Him knowing that with Him all things are possible. Hebrews chapter 11 provides us with a powerful meaning and example of what “faith” looks like and how faith acts. It highlights lives of believers who have exhibited great faith in their lives.
In the scripture we have here, it states, “Now faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen.” (Hebrews 11:1). By faith, Abraham obeyed and went when God called him to go to a new place even though he did not know where he was going. He was willing to go because he had a strong relationship. He knew God and fully trusted God’s plans for him. He trusted that God’s plans for him were for good and not for evil.
Today, unlike Abraham and others of the Bible, we have the Word of God — the Bible, which serves as our referral; there we can find our reviews and recommendations, as well as a source of building a true and trusting relationship and friendship with God. When we have a close relationship with God, only then can we respond with willingness. Our relationship with God makes it easier to respond to God’s call even when the calls may seem difficult and bleak. God calls us from our comfort zones to serve Him in uncomfortable places; to do things that may seem impossible, making them possible and providing the comfort for us.
In a world full of discrimination, oppression, anger, injustice and exploitation, allow God to bless you with enough foolishness to believe that you can make a difference by doing what others claim cannot be done.
How is God calling you today? And how are you responding to the call?
Faithful God, thank you for giving us your Word. When you call, open our hearts and mind to respond to you with faith even when the call may seem difficult and bleak. Let us trust you in all things as we respond to the struggles of the world. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen!
