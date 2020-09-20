“For this reason I remind you to fan into flame the gift of God, which is in you through the laying on of my hands. For the Spirit God gave us does not make us timid, but gives us power, love and self-discipline.” (2 Timothy 1:6-7)
As a young child, when my parents left the house to go on trips or visitations and left us at home or with family or friends, my younger brother and I would cry for hours, until we fell asleep and sometimes would wake up to their voices as they entered the house. Some days we would wake up hoping that they were back, but to our disappointment they were still not home. However, it did not matter how long or short those visitations or trips took, we always hoped that they would be back soon. No matter how much the people who we were left with tried to distract us, anytime someone walked through the door or we heard a car drive by, we thought it was our parents.
Most often when we are faced with trials and tribulations, we cry out to God for help. We pray for God’s deliverance. We pray, wait and hope in anticipation for God to take care of the problem. However, there are times when the answers to our prayers do not seem to come as quickly as we want. There are times when we cry ourselves to sleep and wake up with no answer. There are times when we wait until we can wait no more. We give up hope and become distracted, losing sight of the gifts that God has given us.
Today, as we continue to deal with all that is going on around us, we have prayed and cried out to God and seem to have had no answers. We are waiting to get back together with our families and friends; waiting for the church doors to open; waiting for conferences to start back up; waiting for camps to resume, but nothing seems to be happening. We are tired and frustrated, and the fatigue of virtual worship is wearing us down. We have given up and are losing sight of the gifts God has given to us.
In the Scripture, 2 Timothy 1:6-7, Paul reminds Timothy of his sincere faith, telling him that for that reason, he should fan into the flame the gift of God. Do not let the circumstances of the world distract you from who you are and your worship with God. Do not allow your struggles and trials to define who you are. God planted a gift in you – a gift to serve, love, care and so much more. Therefore, fan into the flame the gift of God. It is time to stir up the flame in your service of God. The doors to the physical church building may be closed, but the church is not closed. We are the church, and it is time to fan those flames of Jesus showing the world that our Savior is alive, and nothing can stop us from praising him, nothing can stop us from serving, and nothing can stop us from believing.
Allow the Holy Spirit to empower you with love and self-discipline so that as you wait and as you cry out in prayer, you wait in confidence knowing that God is an on time God and he will show up at the nick of time.
Loving God, in times like this when our faith is tested, by your grace, rekindle the flames of your love within us. Empower us to live out our gifts for your service through the power of the Holy spirit. Do not let the struggles of this world distract us from your love. Amen.
