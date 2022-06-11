This week Associate Pastor Nyahaley Labor is sharing the devotion from Epiphany Lutheran Church:
As we celebrate Holy Trinity – God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit, I smile as I read Romans 5:1-5. What is Paul talking about? I wonder what society Paul lived in, because in today’s society, with social media and all the pressures of life, it seems impossible to boast in suffering. The pressures of society are forcing everyone to be perfect or act like everything is perfect. Remember the phrase, “Fake it 'til you make it?” Well it seems like we are all faking it 'til we make it.
With social media being the highlight of our lives, and a means of staying connected and sharing events of our lives with friends and family, most often we share only the great parts. The perfect pictures of ourselves and our children; the fancy dinners, and vacations; graduations and achievements. But the not-so-great parts are suffered in silence. Those parts of our lives are only known to us as we suffer through them in silence.
But as I also think of all the shootings that have happened over the last couple of weeks – the racial motivated shootings, the school shootings, and all others, — I think of the poor innocent victims and their families. I ask myself, "how can they boast in their suffering?" How can any parent boast in the pain and suffering of the loss of a young child dropped off at school to get an education, to have a chance at a better standard of living? Are we idolizing our guns (a piece of metal) over the safety of our children and neighbors?
So how can we as Christians boast in our sufferings? Paul reminds us that we are justified by faith, and we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ, through whom we have obtained the grace in which we stand (Rom. 5:1-2) – a true Lutheran belief, "Justification by grace alone through faith."
When we boast in suffering, we are rejoicing in the hope of the glory of God. There is happiness in the hope of the glory of God because Jesus himself is our hope. When we have access by faith into God’s grace, we are given the power and the opportunity to boast in our suffering, knowing that Christ is with us. Having faith and trusting in the power of God’s grace grants us hope that allows us to rejoice in our struggles. It is a hope that gives us the strength to withstand our pain and struggles. A hope that does not does not hinder our joy but instead increases our happiness and confidence, empowering us to push on and keep moving.
Suffering is never God’s choice for us. When we are faced with the struggles of the world, God’s wish for us is not only to spare us the pain but to allow us to benefit from it. The catch is, we must submit ourselves to God as we go through our suffering, so that we can experience the benefits of it.
As we continue to live through the pain and agony of gun laws that cannot protect us and our young children, we boast of God’s power and wisdom, trusting that one day, God will open our eyes to see the beauty in these little children, and embrace the different colors and nationalities and differences of all people and realize that a piece of metal is not worth life God has given.
Open your eyes, open your minds, and open your hearts, and let the power of the Trinity – Father, Son, and Holy Spirit flow with in you, so that you can see the benefits of your suffering and rejoice and give God the glory!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.