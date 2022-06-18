This week Associate Pastor Nyahaley Labor is sharing the devotion from Epiphany Lutheran Church:
But you, O Lord, be not far away; O my help, hasten to my aid. Deliver me from the sword, my life from the power of the dog.” Psalm 22: 19-20
In Psalm 22, when the psalmist faces fear and terror, he falls on the ground and prays. He calls to God the Father for strength like a child who runs to their father in times of fear. The psalmist calls upon the Lord. He calls to be close to God the Father — “O Lord, be not far away” (V. 19). He asks the Lord to hasten, to deliver him from the sword and his life from the power of the dog (v. 2). He recognizes God as a Father that provides, protects, and comforts. His prayers show us the most beautiful relationship between a child and the father.
My phone was buzzing all night. It was one Amber Alert after another. A one-and-half-year old was abducted by a 38-year-old man who was said to be her father. Later, around noon on Sunday afternoon, it was reported that the abducted 1-year-old, her mother and the 38-year-old father were all dead. The 38-year-old man shot and killed the 1-year-old and her mother and then shot and killed himself. My heart breaks as it is becoming the norm. The anger, the violence! What has the world become?
So many times as a little girl, I ran to my dad for safety. I ran to him when I got in trouble with my older siblings, I ran to him even when I was in trouble with my mom. I just knew that was where I would find comfort, and he would protect me. So when I hear of these stories of little innocent children being killed or harmed in any form by their own fathers, it breaks my heart. And I know it breaks the hearts of so many.
Like our Heavenly Father, one of the world’s most beautiful relationships is between a child and their father. Fathers have been seen as providers for the needs of their children, and they work incredibly hard to ensure that their children and the rest of the family have a happy and comfortable existence. Fathers are meant to be powerful, courageous, and compassionate figures, emulating God the Father who sees and wants the best for us. However, they are also children of God who need the wisdom and guidance of God the Father to give them the strength to do the work as a father — leading their families in the way of the Lord, embracing their children, and making their presence a shelter rather than a place of evil.
Therefore as the Psalmist calls out “Be not far away,” we call out to fathers, as we celebrate this Father’s Day, “Be not far away”!
Let this Father’s Day bring joy and happiness to fathers as they shepherd their children.
Merciful God, thank you for all fathers. Grant them your wisdom and strength. Teach them to be loving and kind to the beautiful lives you have entrusted to them. In Jesus’ name I pray. Amen!
