This week Associate Pastor Nyahaley Labor is sharing the devotion from Epiphany Lutheran Church:
“Bless the Lord, O my soul, and all that is within me, bless God’s holy name. Bless the Lord, O my soul, and forget not all God’s benefits — who forgives all your sins and heals all your diseases;” Psalm 103:1-3
The opening verse of this Psalm is a well-known and loved Christian hymn which invites a powerful worshiping offering to God, praising God’s Holy name and reminding us of the wonderful things God has done for us.
As I read this passage, I am wondering what was going through David’s mind as he sang this song of praise to the Lord, especially as he carefully outlines all of God’s goodness. The Psalm serves as a wonderful response to the goodness of God. David hypes himself up with a song of thanksgiving as he reflects on God’s mercy during troubled times. David tells of God’s steadfast love — the benefits of a forgiving God, one that heals, strengthens and renews us. As he reflects on all the goodness of the Lord, he blesses the Lord with all his soul and all that is with in him.
As we read this Psalm, we can also reflect on this incredible love of a God — thinking about God’s forgiveness and the many times God has shown mercy upon us even when we do not deserve it. How God has healed us from our diseases, pulled us out of our struggles and our afflictions and vindicates us.
Yes, I understand that we are living in times when so many things are going wrong. But no matter our struggles, God shines his light on us and grants us forgiveness. Therefore, like David who stirred himself up to praise God, we can also come with our own hearts and give God the praise for His goodness. Because, in everything we encounter, it is the Lord that is to be blessed and spoken well of, for He is the source of all good and it is His name that we are to glorify.
God is faithful and forgiven. God is our Heavenly Father — a Father to all. His salvation extends to countless generations. God’s compassion, mercy, and unfailing love provides comfort in times of desperation. If your despair comes from disease, oppression, rejection, or even your own sin, remember, God is tender and compassionate. This beautiful reflection of God’s character has led the psalmist to encourage us to praise the Lord with all that we are so that we ourselves can be an encouragement to others.
Therefore, let us sing with David, “Bless the Lord, O my soul, and all that is within me, bless God’s holy name.”
Merciful and compassionate God who washes away our sins, we come before you with thanksgiving and praise. With joyful and broken hearts we lift our voices up to you, leaning on your unfailing love as you heal, strengthen, and renew us. In your son, Jesus Christ’s name we pray. Amen!
