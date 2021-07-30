This week Associate Pastor Nyahaley Labor is sharing the devotion from Epiphany Lutheran Church:
“The Lord spoke to Moses and said, “I have heard the complaining of the Israelites; say to them, ‘At twilight you shall eat meat, and in the morning you shall have your fill of bread; then you shall know that I am the Lord your God.’ ” Exodus 16:11-12
It was anther “wilderness” moment for the Israelites when the entire congregation found themselves in the wilderness starving. They complained against Moses and Aaron. They were starving, and they complained of the hunger they encountered. Nothing seems to be ever enough. I feel Moses’s pain. Israel’s exodus from Egypt was one full of so many encounters – sometimes it was joy and other times were full of hardship and struggles. Leading the Israelites was not an easy journey. But no matter what, it was salvation in its entirety.
When I read about this wilderness moment the Israelites encountered on their journey, it reminds me of how we are living our lives today. We live in times of uncertainty, and having enough means a lot to us. We are very much aware of the need to save enough for the next day or the future or for a “rainy” day, like some would say. Like the Israelites, we fuss, grumble, or protest when we don’t have enough.
But even as the Israelites, grumbled and protested over their situation, God heard their cries. He saw their pain and listened to their complaints. God said to Moses, “I have heard the complaining of the Israelites; say to them, ‘At twilight you shall eat meat, and in the morning you shall have your fill of bread; then you shall know that I am the Lord your God.’ ” (V.12)
As children of God, we are on a journey, and our journeys might be an exodus. And whatever our exodus might be, we will encounter wilderness moments. And no matter how hard those wilderness moments are, sometimes it’s OK to scream, complain, protest, fuss or grumble because God listens to our cries and our complaints. It is during those wilderness moments that God shows up and offers unique and tangible demonstrations of God’s presence.
Today as you encounter your wilderness moment, worrying and complaining about whatever you are going through, remember that God is listening. God listens to us even when we are not on our best behavior; He listens to us when we are broken; He listens to us even when we have it all and don’t seem to recognize the glory of God in our lives. Yes, our God listens! When God is taking you on a journey, those wilderness moments are just for moment. Turn your gaze and watch for God to work on your behalf and know that He is the Lord your God!
God our provider, show us that you are the Lord our God. In our wilderness moments, listen to our cries and complaints. Feed us with manna from Heaven. Mend our broken hearts and take our arms and hold us close, filling us with your precious Holy Spirit. In Jesus’s name we pray. Amen!
