This week Associate Pastor Nyahaley Labor is sharing the devotion from Epiphany Lutheran Church:
“And you who were once estranged and hostile in mind, doing evil deeds, he has now reconciled in his fleshly body through death, so as to present you holy and blameless and irreproachable before him — provided that you continue securely established and steadfast in the faith, without shifting from the hope promised by the gospel that you heard, which has been proclaimed to every creature under heaven. Colossians 1:21-23
We treasure the things we love: our jewelry, furniture, vehicles and so much more. When our favorite jewelry breaks, we do not just throw it away, we find every way to get it fixed. We do the same for our cars and furniture. Just like we do for the things we acquire, we do much more for our children. As parents we love our children dearly, and even when they are not doing the right thing, we do not give up on them. We give them everything we can so they can be the best. But even as parents sometimes we reach our breaking points, and we give up.
When Paul wrote that, “we who were once estranged and hostile in mind, doing evil deeds, but God has now reconciled in his fleshly body through death, to present us holy and blameless and irreproachable before him (Colossians 1:21-22)’, it had nothing to do with us trying to make ourselves perfect. That is God’s job — perfecting us. Like parents, God sees the best in us and never gives up on us.
Like our broken jewelry, dented cars, scratched up furniture, God sees our brokenness; He sees the dents and the scratches we carry and fixes us and makes us whole again. God delights in looking at our imperfections and making them perfect.
God came to us through His son Jesus, who came in human flesh and died on the cross so that we may be made whole again, so that we could be made perfect. Christ is the mediator of reconciliation, securing peace as well as pardon for all who trust in him.
Therefore, even in our brokenness, our bruises, and wounds, through the blood of Christ that was shed for us on the cross, God meets us and shares in our pain with us. God loves us and does not give up on us. Therefore, as you go through your struggles, trying to pick up the broken pieces of your life, do not let the darkness of your trials pull you down, but hold on to the promise of God. God promises that through the grace of Jesus’s death on the cross, we stand perfect before Him. Your job is to trust God. Do your job and trust God to do His!
Reconciling God, thank you for presenting us holy, blameless, and irreproachable before you. Teach us to trust you more so that when we fall into the darkness of life and are left broken, we can trust you knowing that we have been made perfect through the blood of Christ that was shed on the cross for us. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen!
The 2021–2022 NBA season is coming to an end, as 16 playoff teams have played their way down to the final two. For many sports fans, success is determined by their city’s postseason participation and the number of championships they win. But before the title run, they have to make the playof… Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Nyahaley Labor is associate pastor at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2375 Ga. Highway 20 in Conyers.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.