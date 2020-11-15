This week Associate Pastor Nyahaley Labor is sharing the devotion from Epiphany Lutheran Church:
“For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven:” Ecclesiastes 3:1
Christ is love; Christ is forgiving; Christ is patience; Christ is kind; Christ is empathy; Christ is unity; Christ is peace; Christ is joy; Christ is happiness; Christ is compassion; Christ is inclusive; Christ is justice. Jesus in his time on earth exhibited all of these characteristics. Characteristics that he wanted us to emulate. But Christ also wants us to understand that despite all these good characters, like the different season of the earth, there are also changes that we will encounter during our life’s journey.
Ecclesiastes 3 reminds us that there is a time for everything. This means that life includes many changes but also God has ordained a time for each event in life. We see this even in the seasons God has established for every region. In American we experience winter, spring, summer and fall (autumn). Some enjoy winter while others enjoy summer. Some enjoy fall and others love spring. No matter what life experiences we encounter in each season God is always with us. He is there to see us through.
For farmers to yield good harvests, they need to cultivate, plant, weed and harvest at the right season. They know the appropriate actions to take in every season to have a good harvest. They understand that every season is important – good or bad. Before a good harvest there is much needed hard work. There will not be a good harvest without planting, cultivating, pruning, and weeding. Farmers understand every step it takes, and they take into consideration the importance of every season, not just the harvest.
As children of God we go through different seasons of life from the moment we are born to the time we die. Some of these seasons are not so great while some are extremely exciting. We enjoy the good times while we mourn and weep during the hard times. But whatever season you are going through we are reminded in Ecclesiastes 3, that all elements of life are from God. God sees every aspect of our life even when we do not. We need wisdom to pay attention to the seasons of our lives, trust God with our future, and to act with good timing. In order to live a purposeful life, we need to make appropriate decisions in each season of life and understand that God knows what we do not.
There is a reason why we go through hard times or why we experience uncomfortable situations. As difficult as they may be there is a lesson to be learned. Some of these experiences teach us to be humble and sometimes it teaches us to be kind and loving. We learn empathy and other times it just makes us stronger. Whatever your season brings, seek Christ in that moment. Jesus himself in his journey on earth went through those seasons: He wept, and he laughed; he tore down and he built; he was born, and he died, all for us to gain salvation.
When things are tough and the darkness looms, look to God and trust him knowing that he is preparing you for the harvest. Embrace every season knowing that there is a reason. Embrace every season leaning on God’s everlasting arm. Remember God is love, God is peace and God is everything good. Embrace your season with grace.
“Gracious Lord, you who taught us that for everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven, give us the will power to embrace our seasons. Grant us the wisdom to know that all power belongs to you. Let us learn to love others just as you have loved us. Bring peace and healing to this world. In Jesus’s name we pray. Amen!”
