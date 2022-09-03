This week Associate Pastor Nyahaley Labor is sharing the devotion from Epiphany Lutheran Church:
“Let mutual love continue. Do not neglect to show hospitality to strangers, for by doing that some have entertained angels without knowing it. Remember those who are in prison, as though you were in prison with them; those who are being tortured, as though you yourselves were being tortured.” Hebrews 13:1-3
This past weekend, some childhood family friends were in town visiting with my brother. I decided to invite them over after church on Sunday. As we sat there reminiscing over our childhood days, we laughed at all the silly things we did, the fun times we had, and even the challenging times. We talked about the church we attended, how we worshiped, and the people that attended the church. As we were trying to remember all the people, one of our friends mentioned a mentally challenged man who would go to the church, and as unkempt as he was sometimes, she reminded us of how no one ever asked him out. Instead some people volunteered to clean him up after church, gave him clean clothes, and fed him. Who were these people?
As I sat there recalling all of this, I was reminded of how we call ourselves a “welcoming” church. It made me pause and ask myself, “How welcoming” are we today? If a homeless person walked in our doors, shattered and unkempt, what would be our reactions? Will we allow the person to sit through the service? Are we willing to clean them up and provide clean clothing and food for them? Or will we just give them some change or whatever food items we have and send them on their way?
As I read Hebrews 13, I am reminded of that little church and in some ways how they must have been an example of what the author is writing. The design of Christ in giving himself for us is so that by doing so we ourselves can be selfless, forgiving, welcoming, accepting, loving and kind to others. To be welcoming and accepting of others, does not only require the general affection to the person’s immediate family, skin color, social or economic status, or sexuality. Our specially and spiritual affections for others as children of God should far exceed the social and economic status, skin color, sexuality, or their differently abled abilities.
The Scripture says, “Let mutual love continue. Do not neglect to show hospitality to strangers, for by doing that some have entertained angels without knowing it. Remember those who are in prison, as though you were in prison with them; those who are being tortured, as though you yourselves were being tortured.”
When we encounter others in whatever situation, show kindness and embrace them regardless of who they are. For this is what Christ did for us all on the cross. Christ did not just die for the rich and healthy. Christ died for even that mentally challenged, shattered and unkempt man who went to that little church.
Yes, God does not look at our disabilities or our flaws but embraces them all and calls us his children.
Merciful God, on the cross you showed us how to love one another, open our hearts and minds so that we may be accepting of others who may not look like us. Teach us to be humble, loving and kind so that we can receive your grace. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen!
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.