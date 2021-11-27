This week Associate Pastor Nyahaley Labor is sharing the devotion from Epiphany Lutheran Church:
“Show me your ways, O Lord, and teach me your paths.” (Psalm 25:4)
What can I say? It’s that time of the year again! Thanksgiving! A time we gather around the table with family to share a meal, to share love, to share hugs and sometime even tears. To share all that we can give of ourselves to the people we love.
After a year and a half of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, which left several in grief – grief of the loss of loved ones, grief of not being able to gather at the table for Thanksgiving, Christmas and many other celebrations, grief of not being able to visit loved ones and share those hugs, laughs, tears and secrets that you so longed to tell your mom, dad, sister or brother, grandma, grandpa, etc. Those secrets that even a telephone call would never express how excited or saddened you are. But here we are again, with some still not able to share that time with family while others look forward to enjoying the moment with the help of vaccines or just trusting that they are OK.
There is still a fear that lingers! There is still some doubt in so many, and there is also hope for others. As I read Psalm 25, the Psalmist reminds me that we must put our trust in God and ask God to show us His way and teach us His path. The Psalmist seems confident of God’s ways being the right way. He begs for direction. He looks up to God in time of trouble and trusts God in whatever situation he encounters knowing that the ways God deals with us are solely God’s ways and God’s ways entail what God wants to do.
As we gather at the table for Thanksgiving, whether it is with family or by ourselves, let us reflect on God’s ways. Let us think of the journey we have traveled. And whatever your situation may be, let us seek direction from God. In doubtful circumstances, let us pray earnestly that God would make it plain to us what He would want us to do.
God is a God of truth, a God that heals, a God of love, and His mercy endures forever. When we pray, “Show me your ways O Lord and teach me your paths”, let us also pray that God teaches us to lead others who are weak and faint, who are sick and feeble to put their trust in God.
“God of power and might, in you we put our trust. Thank you for your many blessings. You are true when all others fail us. Gather us into your arms and speak peace into our hearts when fear surrounds us so that we may know you are near. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen!”
