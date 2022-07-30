This week Associate Pastor Nyahaley Labor is sharing the devotion from Epiphany Lutheran Church:
The Lord is high, yet cares for the lowly, perceiving the haughty from afar. Though I walk in the midst of trouble, you keep me safe; you stretch forth your hand against the fury of my enemies; your right | hand shall save me. Psalm 138:6-7
Have you ever had something so great happen to you — something you never envisioned to have or to be and all of a sudden you find yourself in that position and not believing you actually got there? Or have you ever been in a situation where you thought, “how will I ever get myself out of this?” and things start getting better, leaving you in a much better position than you were? Well this is how God’s love and power manifests itself in our lives.
Psalm 138:6 is such a powerful verse, and it constantly reminds me of God’s love and caring nature. This Psalm is another song of thanksgiving, it is a prayer that David prayed remembering a time of need that had now been resolved in deliverance. But what amazes me about this Psalm is how David talks about God — God’s majesty and power, God’s gentleness, and grace. As he looks back with thankfulness upon the experiences he had of God’s goodness, he also looks forward with comfort, in hopes that we too can learn from his prayer of thanksgiving so that we can go on to praise God like he did.
In verses 6 through 7, the Psalmist tells us that though the Lord is high, yet cares for the lowly. God recognizes our pain and struggles. God does not take His royalty as a means to look down on us or condemn us, but instead grants us favor. When we walk in the midst of trouble, God keeps us safe and looks down on us with empathy, love and care.
God sees our struggles and understands that sometimes things might not be so great, but just like he showed up for David who confirmed it in this prayer of thanksgiving, God will show up for you in your struggles.
Therefore when you feel overtaken with weakness, fear or confusion, you can find the strength to survive by standing in the shadows of God’s grace. God’s presence gives us the courage to endure. Therefore, if you are experiencing troubles, think back of a time God showed up for you and sing a song of thanksgiving, and praise God for His goodness.
Almighty God, thank you for caring for us. As we go through our struggles, let us be reminded of the all the times you have looked upon us with favor. Put in our hearts a prayer of thanksgiving and may we stand in your grace forever. This we pray through Your son Jesus Christ. Amen!
Nyahaley Labor is associate pastor at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2375 Ga. Highway 20 in Conyers.
