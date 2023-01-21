This week Associate Pastor Nyahaley Labor is sharing the devotion from Epiphany Lutheran Church:
One thing I ask of the Lord; one thing I seek;that I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life; to gaze upon the beauty of the Lord and to seek God in the temple. Psalm 27: 1 & 4
It is time after Epiphany — the time after the manifestation of Christ, the Light! A moment of sudden revelation, one that we still struggle to understand either because of its simplicity or maybe complex for others.
But here at this time after Epiphany we are met with Psalm 27, one of my favorite Psalms. This is a Psalm in which the psalmist proclaims the Lord as the light of his salvation, the stronghold of his life, the one that prevents him from fear, and the one whose house he seeks to dwell in all the days of his life and seek his temple.
David the psalmist was almost always in trouble and was constantly on the run for his life. He faced several challenges that put him in danger. However, during those tough times, David did not rely on his own strength, but instead relied on the Lord as his light and salvation. He relied on the Lord’s house as a place to dwell in all the days of his life.
Like David, today, so many people in our world are living in darkness. Their lives are in danger, they are on the run, and they have nowhere to go to or no one to turn to. These people live among us. They live in our communities. They are our neighbors, they are in our churches, sitting in the pews. They are mothers, fathers, children, grandparents, sisters, and brothers. It could be me, or it could be you and we need the “Light”. And we are all looking for a place to dwell. A place that provides comfort, hope and love.
Many times when I am looking for a place to find comfort and peace, I think of my parent’s home. Every time I am in my parent’s home, I feel some sort of peace. No matter how old my mom is I know she always makes sure I am comfortable: She prepares me the best meals and makes sure I get the rest I need. However, no matter how comfortable my parent’s home may be, there is always greater peace in the Lord — the “Light” of the Lord which shines on me and within me, gives me peace and the strength to face my challenges.
The Christian life is full of threats. Many temptations seek to lead us away from Gods right path, and no matter how powerless we feel, we do not have to fear the challenges we face. Think of how the Lord has been your light. How he has carried you through tough situations. How He has comforted you during a loss, and carried your through financial difficulties.
Think of the Light, and seek dwelling in the Lord’s house, and let Christ the Light shine through your circumstances today so you can shine God’s love into the darkness of those around you.
Jesus the Light of our Life, shine in our darkness as we seek dwelling in your house. Be our shelter in a time of need and give us confidence knowing that you are with us every step of the way. Amen!
