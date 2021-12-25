This week Associate Pastor Nyahaley Labor is sharing the devotion from Epiphany Lutheran Church:
“And Mary said, ‘My soul magnifies the Lord, and my spirit rejoices in God my Savior, for he has looked with favor on the lowliness of his servant.” (Luke 1: 46-48)
Earlier this year, I attended a colleague’s ordination, and at the end of the service, he was asked to say a few words. He started his talk with the words, “Look at God,” something he said his father would say as a response to almost everything. He mentioned that as a child, even when his dog died and he told his father, his father’s response was “Look at God.” He was not too happy to hear the response and wondered why his father would respond in that manner.
Today, I am using the words, “Look at God,” not because a dog died or something bad happened, but because as I read Mary’s song of praise, I marvel at how God used a young girl from humble beginnings who was engaged to Joseph the carpenter to become the mother of our Savior, Jesus Christ. The life of the young virgin Mary who was looking forward to marriage got interrupted and was suddenly met with a life-changing experience that transformed her life forever.
As exciting and wonderful this life changing event became, I am certain that there were challenges, embarrassment and suffering that Mary encountered. Mary, the teenager, was already engaged to Joseph, the carpenter, a widower with six children. The shame of going into her marriage carrying someone else’s baby, the gossip and humiliation of the young virgin, pregnant with someone else’s baby were enough to bring her grief and sadness.
However, being met with the angel who told her that she was highly favored (Luke 1:28), the young Mary trusted God and knew that God was with her and sang a song of praise, “My soul magnifies the Lord, and my Spirit rejoices in God my Savior.” To this I say, “Look at God!”
Today as we continue to watch and wait, so many have encountered rejection, humiliation, grief, starvation, and pain and even see ourselves unworthy, but like Mary, when we listen to the voice of the Lord and take a closer walk with God, willing to allow God to interrupt that picture perfect journey we have planned, allowing God to take the lead, and making Christ the center of our lives, our pain will turn to joy, and we will be exulted.
Sometimes the journey may not look perfect. There may be storms, heartbreaks and fears, but there is always a blessing when you walk with God. If God can take a lowly teenage girl who even in death has not lost her fame, a young teenage girl to give birth to God’s Son, the King of Kings, God would turn your sorrow into joy and your tears into smiles.
In this season, as we watch and wait, let our hearts be filled with the hope that shines a light in our darkness; let the peace of God always be present in our hearts; our days be blessed with joy; and love enough to know that in all things you can say, “Look at God!” Let us sing songs of praise to the Lord our God.
“Gracious God, teach us to listen to your words, and make Christ the center of our lives. Let our souls magnify you and our spirits rejoice in you. Open our hearts and minds to receive the peace of your Son, Christ Jesus, who brings us hope and shines a light in our darkness. Amen!”
