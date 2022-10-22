This week Associate Pastor Nyahaley Labor is sharing the devotion from Epiphany Lutheran Church:
“Can any idols of the nations bring rain?
Or can the heavens give showers?
Is it not you, O Lord our God?
We set our hope on you,
for it is you who do all this.” Jeremiah 14:22
Sometimes when we face adversities, we become weak by our burdens, and the droughts we encounter isolate us and make us resentful, hopeless, and helpless as we turn our backs on prayer. But there are also times when the adversities we face make us prayerful — persistent in prayer, never giving up until we overcome those adversities. Most often it also takes adversities for us to recognize the power of God, and what God can do.
In Jeremiah 14, in a time of drought, the people of Israel prayed for God’s mercy. They acknowledged their evil deeds and seek the Lord in prayer. They appealed to God, and recognized God as the only true and powerful God. Even as God remained angry at the deeds of the people and refused to listen to their pleas, not coming to their aid as quickly as they may have wanted, they did not relent, but continued praying and acknowledging God’s power.
The message of Jeremiah 14, through the persistent prayer of the Israelites teaches us that no matter our circumstance — no matter the droughts we may be encountering, the adversities that may seem to linger, we should seek God in prayer, remain in God’s presence and acknowledge the power of God. As much as God knows and understands our needs, God also desires our presence. Christ desires our sincere and authentic self. God wants us to come to Him just as we are giving up ourselves, repenting and acknowledging God as our Lord and Savior.
Today as you face your struggles, and as you stand in God’s presence, remember the words of Jeremiah 14:22:
“Is it not you, O Lord our God?
We set our hope on you,
for it is you who do all this.”
Most merciful and everlasting God, like the Israelites, in times of struggles, teach us to come to you in prayer just as we are. Give us the courage to wait upon you, and teach us be persistent in prayer, as we acknowledge your power, your grace, and your mercy. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen!
