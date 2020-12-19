This week Associate Pastor Nyahaley Labor is sharing the devotion from Epiphany Lutheran Church:
“When they had crossed, Elijah said to Elisha, “Tell me what I may do for you, before I am taken from you.” Elisha said, “Please let me inherit a double share of your spirit.”” (2 Kings 2:9)
Any form of separation or leaving a loved one is difficult. Today when our loved ones are leaving us, whether it’s losing them to death, or them moving to another state or out of the country, we try to hold on to every memory. We want to be with them every step of the way. Sometimes we even want to go with them. We cherish those we respect and hold in high esteem by holding on to their legacy and try to be like them in every possible way.
The same is seen here in 2 Kings 2. When Elijah was about to be taken into heaven by the Lord, Elisha, his most devoted disciple and assistant, knew about it and was determined to stay with Elijah and follow him wherever he went. Three times Elijah told Elisha to stay back but was unsuccessful, because Elisha was adamant that he was going to stay with Elijah. Elisha’s repeated response was that “As the LORD lives, and as you yourself live, I will not leave you.” Elisha wanted to stay by Elijah’s side to the end. He desired to be like him. He admired Elijah so much that even when Elijah asked him what he could do for him, Elisha’s response was to inherit a double share of Elijah’s spirit.
Elijah was a God-fearing prophet and miracle worker who God used to perform many miracles. He was admired by his disciple Elisha who wanted nothing more than double the share of Elijah’s spirit. God granted Elisha’s desire to be like his master. God gave Elisha the power to perform great miracles twice as Elijah’s.
Like Elisha, we too are called to be faithful servants of God. We are called to walk in the footsteps of Christ. God has chosen us to be like His Son and to share in his glory. Therefore, no matter what we may be going through or encounter, we must remember who we are and the abundant gift we have been given. Looking at the power of Christ, we should long to be in the presence of God at all times. We serve a gracious God, a God that knows our struggles. Therefore, when we stand in his presence asking to be like him, asking for a double share for his spirit, God provides.
As we continue to watch and wait, hoping for the joy and peace of Christ, remain in the presence of God and ask for a double share of His Spirit. You may have repeatedly asked God for something, and it has been several days, months or years and nothing has happened. Don’t give up. Keep asking, keep believing and keep hoping for those good things. Take that journey with Christ knowing that as the Lord lives, we will not leave but share in the Spirit.
“Generous God, thank you for your Spirit of hope. In this time when we watch and wait, draw us closer to you and keep us in your presence. Teach us to want to be more like you. Help us trust you, knowing that you alone are Lord. Give us a double share of your Spirit so that we can enjoy your peace and joy. This we pray through your Son, Jesus Christ. Amen!”
