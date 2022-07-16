This week Associate Pastor Nyahaley Labor is sharing the devotion from Epiphany Lutheran Church:
“My God, I put my trust in you; let me not be put to shame,
nor let my enemies triumph over me.
Show me your ways, O Lord,
and teach me your paths. Psalm 25: 2 & 4
Each time I read this Psalm, I am reminded of the many times I have prayed asking God for help, and I know you have had prayers like this as well.
David in this Psalm cries out to God, not only asking God for help but also declaring his trust and dependance on God. As he encounters his pain and struggles, David asks God for some sort of relief from his troubles. He asks God not to put him to shame, nor let his enemies triumph over him. We all understand the humiliation it causes us when our enemies triumph over us — it is sometimes the most humiliating thing that we can ever encounter.
However, not only does David call upon God in times of trouble, but he also knows and understands God’s ways, remembering that God’s compassion and love are everlasting and therefore further asks God not only for help, but that God shows him God’s ways and teach him God’s path.
This is a great prayer for help. And as I mentioned earlier, we all have called on God for help in several ways, but there are also times when we get tired of asking, or we feel we are asking too much, and other times we are just too broken to go to God in prayer. These are times when we are met with the enemy that distracts us from our encounter with God. Sometimes as we go through difficulties, we withdraw and isolate ourselves. Sometimes, we get angry. Our struggles are our enemies, and if we are not strong enough to hold on to the word of God we tend to drift away.
Today as we face our struggles, let us lift our soul up to God, profess our dependence upon God and ask for the benefits and comfort of that dependence. Pray this prayer of David and ask God not to put you to shame by yielding to struggles and giving up, but instead like David, ask God to show you God’s ways and God’s path. Take a moment to seek God in your struggles, cry out to Him, wait upon Him, and remember God is a God of mercy.
Merciful God, as we face the enemies of life that pull us away from you, show us your way and teach us your paths so that we may remain in your presence and receive your abundant blessings. In Jesus’ name we pray, Amen!
