This week Associate Pastor Nyahaley Labor is sharing the devotion from Epiphany Lutheran Church:
“I will sing to the Lord, for he has triumphed gloriously; horse and rider he has thrown into the sea. The Lord is my strength and my might, and he has become my salvation; this is my God, and I will praise him, my father’s God, and I will exalt him.” (Exodus 15:1-2)
Singing is most often associated with joy. We sing when we are happy. We sing as a form of celebration. Singing also comes about as a form of entertaining others. Mothers sing to their babies to comfort them and put them to sleep. Even as adults we sometimes use music/songs to help us fall asleep. Singing brings joy to the soul.
In Exodus 15 we see the songs of both Moses and Miriam. Moses and the Israelites sang songs of praise to the Lord. They sang as they celebrated the triumphant victory over the Egyptians. They were happy that they had crossed the Red Sea and that their oppressors were destroyed by the waves of the Red Sea. They celebrated their freedom with singing praises to the Lord. Arriving on the other side of the Red Sea was a cause for great celebration.
Today, nothing we have gone through or are probably going through may be compared to what the Israelites suffered at the hands of Pharaoh and the Egyptians, but each of us may have experienced or be experiencing our own exodus moments. There are times in our lives when the darkness and gloom of life overshadow our joy. A year ago we suffered the effects of the coronavirus. There was so much pain. We still struggle to cope with the changes, the discomfort and instability that came along with it. We still do not know what our new normal will be.
However, during those dark and uncomfortable moments, there was so much to learn. We learned patience, some empathy, and others learned to love more. We gave of ourselves like we have never before. That is the joy of the Lord, that even in our darkest moments and in our brokenness, we can share in Christ’s glory.
At this time as we continue to celebrate the joy of Easter, let us celebrate with songs of praise knowing that Christ’s death and resurrection brought us victory. And even if we still may not be able to gather and sing joyful songs of praise, there is a song of praise in my heart. I believe each of us has a song on our heart. A song that should be sung aloud no matter where you are or what you are going through. A song that should be sung whether broken or whole. A song of praise knowing that the Lord who is our strength has become our salvation. A song of praise knowing that God has given us victory. Victory is ours and the glory belongs to him, the King of all Kings. Give God the glory and allow the Spirit to lead you through your exodus moments.
“God of our joy and salvation, with thankful hearts, we give you praise. In our brokenness you come to us. In our darkness you shine your light. Empower us to walk with you in your glory. In Jesus’s name we pray. Amen!”
