This week Associate Pastor Nyahaley Labor is sharing the devotion from Epiphany Lutheran Church:
“So if anyone is in Christ, there is a new creation: everything old has passed away; see, everything has become new! All this is from God, who reconciled us to himself through Christ, and has given us the ministry of reconciliation; that is, in Christ God was reconciling the world to himself, not counting their trespasses against them, and entrusting the message of reconciliation to us.” (2 Corinthians 5:17-19)
Don’t we all love to re-invent ourselves? Every new year we have a list of New Year resolutions that we promise ourselves that we will live by and believe that they will help us live better lives. Some change careers or go back to school. Others try to live a healthier lifestyle. We seek for a better version of us — whatever that may be. Today with everybody wanting to look young and feel young and with the help of new technologies, so many are doing whatever it takes to look younger and physically fit.
Every time I watch a makeover show, it amazes me how a simple hair cut or a highlight added to the hair completely changes the looks of people.
However, in the apostle Paul’s second letter to the church of Corinth, Paul talks about a type of reinvention — a new creation in Christ. Paul mentions that if anyone is in Christ, there is a new creation: everything old passes away and everything becomes new. This sounds wonderful, but what does it mean to be a “new creation”? What does it mean to be reconciled and to whom?
When Paul himself writes about being a new creation in Christ, he understands what that means. The apostle Paul who was once “Saul,” a persecutor of Christians, later becomes an apostle of Christ, building churches, and encouraging others to carry out the work of Christ even as he suffered endless affiliations and persecution because of his new creation in Christ.
Being a new creation in Christ simply means living a Christ-like life: having a new heart and a new nature — leaving all the old things behind. It means embracing and accepting of others. It means sharing in the pain and sorrow of others and standing up for justice. It means loving your neighbors even if they do not look like you. It means humility. It means joy. It means peace. But it also comes with pain, suffering, rejection, and humiliation. However, through it all, God reconciles us to Godself, through Christ Jesus who bore our sins on the cross and through his resurrection granted us salvation.
Looking at all that is going on around us — in our homes, communities, and the world as a whole — the world needs a new creation in Christ. There is a need for reconciliation. There are cries for peace, cries for healing, cries for acceptance and we need a makeover. The hearts of humans have become hardened. While some crumble at the sight of bloodshed, others rejoice.
As we continue our walk through the Lent journey, wrestling with this season of penitence, repentance, and self-denial, let us prepare ourselves to leave behind the old and walk to the cross with Jesus, preparing ourselves to be a new creation in Christ through his death and resurrection.
The beauty about this passage is that it does not say, “if a selected few are in Christ.” It says “if “anyone” is in Christ, there is a new creation. There is a new creation in Christ for all. There is a new creation for you and for me. A new creation that wipes out the old, the ugly and the not so good things for all who are in Christ.
Take your mistakes to God, unveil your pain, your tears, your anger, and your fears; and let Christ transform you into newness.
“God of new beginnings, create in us a new and clean heart. Wipe out the evil of the world. Keep us in your presence and renew in us a right spirit. Restore unto us the joy of your salvation and give us the ministry of reconciliation so that we can reach out others and share in your love. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen!”
