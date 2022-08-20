This week Associate Pastor Nyahaley Labor is sharing the devotion from Epiphany Lutheran Church:
“Do not fear, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by name, you are mine. When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and through the rivers, they shall not overwhelm you; when you walk through fire you shall not be burned, and the flame shall not consume you. For I am the Lord your God, the Holy One of Israel, your Savior.”
Isaiah 43:1-3
The voice of the Lord is full of encouragement. It fills us with hope and joy. His grace and mercy are for us to recognize and embrace.
In the scripture, Isaiah 43:1-3, God spoke words of encouragement to the Israelites. He reassured the Israelites that He (God) was the Lord their God and was going to see them through all their struggles as they journeyed to the Promised Land. God’s promise is not only for the Israelites. His promise is for all of humankind — for Christians who are called children of God. God’s promise of grace and mercy is for you and for me.
God spoke tenderly to his people and called them his own, whom he himself created and formed. God said, “When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and when you walk through fire you shall not be burned, and the flame shall not consume you.” You may not be on a journey to the Promise Land today, but you are surely journeying through something to get somewhere. You may not also know where you are going and why you are facing all of these trials and tribulations, but God knows exactly what he has in store for you.
Sometimes our pains and struggles are ways in which God unlocks his purpose for us and for the world. Sometimes, only in times like these do we pay great attention, see, and understand the glory of God in our lives and the world as a whole. However, when we feel the fire of trials burning our souls or the current of the rushing river pulling our ankles, it is difficult to see God’s face. It is almost impossible to feel his love.
But be reminded, that even Jesus in his glory and faithfulness experienced the agonizing pains of the burning fires. In his humanity, Jesus experienced the current of the rushing river pulling on his ankles when he was dragged, humiliated, and nailed to the cross. But even in those moments, he called on his Father.
Therefore, even as we live in fear, loneliness, hopelessness, or as we grieve, let us remember to call on God, trusting in his love and faithfulness.
God of hope, we thank you for your love and faithfulness. Strengthen us and help us overcome our fears. In all of this let us keep our eyes on you, knowing that you are with us. Grant us joy and peace. We pray this through your son, Jesus Christ. Amen.
