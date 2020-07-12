This week Associate Pastor Nyahaley Labor is sharing the devotion from Ephiphany Lutheran Church:
“He gives power to the faint, and strengthens the powerless.
Even youths will faint and be weary, and the young will fall exhausted;
but those who wait for the LORD shall renew their strength,
they shall mount up with wings like eagles, they shall run and not be weary,
they shall walk and not faint.” Isaiah 40:29-31
As we continue to live our lives and adjust to this new normal, I sense a feeling of fatigue in so many: there is the COVID-19 fatigue; injustice fatigue; a fatigue of crying and mourning – mourning the loss of loved ones, the loss of homes, jobs, or the loss of what was once called normalcy. There is even a fatigue of waiting. Some are coping while others are running out of patience and hope. Anger and frustration keep building. And the question is how long can we wait?
The Prophet Isaiah brings a message of hope to the Israelites. He understands their struggles. Hardship and pain have left them weak and powerless. They have lost hope and faith, but he encourages them to “wait for the Lord” (v. 31).
Like the Israelites, so many have lost hope. We are exhausted, weary and faint. Some are exhausted by the burdens of others and have no more love to give. But, as I look around, watch and listen to all of this, I wonder, “What was it like for the Israelites to wait on the Lord?” “How long do we wait?” I know I am not good at waiting, but I have also learned that sometimes waiting is good. There is power in waiting. And waiting means exercising patience.
In your struggle with dealing with fatigue, be reminded to “wait on the Lord.” Continue to be loving, kind and patient. Do not allow anger and frustration to consume you. Instead, wait patiently on the promise of the Lord. Hold on to the promise of the Lord so that your strength may be renewed.
Our God is a God of love. God is patient and He understands waiting. He is a kind and loving God, and no matter what we do, or what we are going through, He is always with us. God’s concept of time is nothing like ours, yet His timing is perfect. Isaiah 40:29-30 reminds us that God gives power to the faint and strength to the powerless. Our God is a God of power and strength, therefore when we are weary and faint, through His power, we receive salvation. The wait may seem too long, but the blessing is always bigger.
The God who calls the stars by name is not surprised by the circumstances of our lives. He knows. He has always known, and waiting is a part of His plan for us.
God of strength and power, we seek your face in times when we are weary and powerless. Feed us now with your love and renew our strength. Draw closer to us and strengthen us so that as we walk this journey of unknown paths, we will not grow weary and faint. In Jesus’s name we pray. Amen!
