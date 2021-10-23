This week Associate Pastor Nyahaley Labor is sharing the devotion from Epiphany Lutheran Church:
“When the Lord restored the fortunes of Zion, then were we like those who dream.” (Psalm 126:1)
We have come a long way, but yet there is so much more that we long for. Even as we learn to deal with the pandemic and its shenanigans, we are left broken and still do not know what the future holds. There are so many unanswered questions. There is that darkness lingering. There are those broken pieces left to put together. The heartbreaks, the helplessness and hopelessness. The anger and frustration still linger in so many. Where do we go from here is the question so many are asking. Will our churches be the same? Will there be healing in our families and communities?
Well, the psalmist in Psalm 126 talks about restoration. It talks about the restoration that the Lord brings. The Lord restored the fortunes of Zion (v.1). God’s restoration filled the mouths of those who were captives with laughter, and their tongues with shouts of joy, giving them the opportunity to experience the goodness of the Lord. Those who had returned from captivity were now called upon to be thankful and those who remained in captivity were prayed for and encouraged.
As I sat in church on Sunday and heard our choir sing for the first time in 18 months of no singing, my heart was filled with joy and my eyes filled with tears. I am not sure what that means for us. I am not sure what the future holds, but all I know is that when I read Psalm 126, I know that there is some restoration happening. There is a healing somewhere. I know the light will shine one day, and the darkness will be no more.
Therefore, today, as we continue to mend our broken hearts, walk through the dark moments of our lives in search for the light, finding ways to pick up the broken pieces of our lives, lending a helping hand or crying out for help, let us remember, that no matter what we are going through, God is ready to restore us.
Psalm 126 is a confident prayer for help. It is an evidence of God’s restorative power in times of great crisis. When we call upon our Lord and Savior, He hears our heart’s cry and provides for us in ways that our mouths will be filled with laughter and our tongues will shout for joy. Whatever you are going through today, know that God is with you.
“God our restorer, hear our heart’s cry. Take away our broken spirits and fill us with your love. Fill our mouths with laughter and put a new song in our hearts. In our darkness, shine your light upon us and give us hope. Teach us to reach out to others and share in your love. In Jesus’ name I pray. Amen!”
