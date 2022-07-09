This week Associate Pastor Nyahaley Labor is sharing the devotion from Epiphany Lutheran Church:
“My friends, if anyone is detected in a transgression, you who have received the Spirit should restore such a one in a spirit of gentleness. Take care that you yourselves are not tempted. Bear one another’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.” Galatians 6:1-2
We are overwhelmed with everything that is going on around us and even when we find ourselves trying to do the best we can, we are met with opposition. Our homes are in disarray, our finances are upside down, our health is declining, and marriages are falling apart. How can we bear one another’s burdens? We are so consumed with “us,” and we become angry that we cannot recognize our own sins let alone the sins of others. As I look around, I wonder, ‘is there a soul that has received the Spirit that can restore us in the spirit of gentleness?’
But this is exactly what the apostle Paul is requiring of God’s people. Paul states that if we have received the Spirit, and see anyone living in sin, we must restore them in a spirit of gentleness. We must take one another’s burdens, and by doing so we are fulfilling the law of Christ.
As children of God, we are asked to deal tenderly with one another, be a support system for others in times of grief, trials and in their pain. We may not understand what others are going through, but when we are fully in the Spirit, we can stop, take a moment, and listen to others, and share in their grief.
It was a cold and stressful winter weekend, and everything was falling apart. I was just doing what I had to do. But the most beautiful thing I heard that Sunday morning was an older couple walk up to me and say, “We will help you.” That is all I needed. They saw the weakness in me, they understood and all they did was restore my Spirit with gentleness.
How often has someone stopped by to say, “I am with you”? Or how many times have we taken a moment to hear the stories of others? Sympathize without judging them and bare their burdens? It is a tough world but all it takes, is to restore one another with the Spirit of gentleness. Take a moment out off your day, pray for others, love on others, and allow the Spirit of gentleness to lead you in ways you have never experienced.
Merciful and gracious God, restore in us the Spirit of gentleness so that we can bear one another’s burdens. Teach us to love and be patient and grant us the strength to walk with others in their struggles just as you walk with us. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.