New York City officials say the water at a Manhattan public housing complex has been cleared for drinking after a lab which had claimed there were high levels of arsenic later said those results were incorrect and issued a retraction.

Last week, Fabien Levy, press secretary to New York City Mayor Eric Adams said on Twitter officials had initiated water testing in August at the Jacob Riis public housing after the city's Housing Authority received reports of "cloudy water." Preliminary results showed arsenic levels that were higher than federal standards and the city advised residents not to drink or cook until there was "more conclusive information," Levy said last week.

