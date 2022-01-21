NYPD officer killed, another wounded responding to domestic incident in Harlem, official says

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and freezing drizzle.
Light snow mixing in is possible this evening. Total snow
accumulation of less than an inch. A light glaze of ice is
possible mainly on elevated surfaces such as trees, powerlines,
overpasses and bridges.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast
Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
&&
Weather Alert
...LIGHT WINTRY MIX POSSIBLE AT TIMES THIS EVENING INTO TONIGHT...
Brief periods of a light wintry mix are possible across portions
of the area this evening into tonight. This precipitation will end
by early Saturday morning. Any light wintry precipitation that
falls in these areas is unlikely to accumulate or cause
significant impacts. However, motorists in these areas should
still exercise caution this evening through Saturday morning,
especially on elevated roadways such as bridges and overpasses as
they may become slick.
