...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR NORTH
AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES, DRY FUELS, AND
WIND GUSTS...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours Sunday afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
Northwest at 10-15 mph with gusts of 18-25 mph with some isolated
higher gusts.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use
extreme caution.
NYPD searches for second suspect in Bronx shooting that killed two men
A search is underway for a second suspect involved in a Bronx shooting on Saturday night that killed two men, according to the New York Police Department.
One of the two suspects involved in the shooting, a 28-year-old man, was taken into custody with charges pending against him. The firearm he allegedly used was recovered at the scene, police said.
An ongoing investigation into the incident identified a second suspect, who remains at large, police said.
NYPD officers responded to a 911 call of a male shooting victim just before 11 p.m. and found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the torso as well as a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the face upon arriving at the scene, the agency said.
Emergency Medical Services transported both men to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
The shooting took place as New York and other cities nationwide are experiencing a rise in homicides and gun violence incidents that began in 2020 at the onset of the pandemic.
Mayor Eric Adams said in a news conference in January, police recovered more than 6,000 guns in the city last year. Police made 4,497 gun arrests in 2021, up 3% from 2020 but a 26% rise from 2019, CNN previously reported.
The shooting is believed to have stemmed from an argument between two men at a baby shower, according to CNN affiliate ABC7. The confrontation escalated when the two men went outside the building, where a 28-year-old shot the 24-year-old victim in the torso, according to ABC7, citing police officials.
Then, another 28-year-old man who is alleged to be a friend of the 24-year-old victim, took the gun and shot the 28-year-old, ABC7 reported.
