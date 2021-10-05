NYPD union president resigns after FBI raids his home and union office

...The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia...
Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead affecting Newton and
Rockdale Counties.
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a
* Flood Warning for
the Yellow River near Conyers below Milstead.
* From late Wednesday night to late Friday evening.
* At 9:30 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 4.9 feet.
* Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early
Thursday morning to a crest of 15.4 feet early Friday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage Friday afternoon.
* Impact...At 11.0 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding
begins in the woodlands, fields and pasture along the river
upstream and downstream from the gage on Gees Mill Road in
Rockdale County. Portions of Sockwell Road by the river in Newton
County will be around two feet under water.
...The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia...
Yellow River near East Lithonia affecting DeKalb and Rockdale
Counties.
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a
* Flood Warning for
the Yellow River near East Lithonia.
* From Wednesday evening to Friday morning.
* At 10:00 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 6.4 feet.
* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Wednesday evening to a crest of 16.5 feet Thursday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning.
* Impact...At 13.0 feet, Flood stage is reached. Minor flooding will
occur in portions of the woodlands and fields near the river
upstream and downstream from the gage on Pleasant Hill Road.
Weather Alert
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY
NIGHT...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe and Putnam. In east central
Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee,
Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North
Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In
northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,
Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central
Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Marion,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Talbot,
Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.
* Through late Wednesday night.
* Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are
expected through late Wednesday night. Widespread rainfall totals
of two to six inches are forecast across the watch area. Locally
higher amounts of up to seven to eight inches will be possible,
especially across the higher terrain of northeast Georgia. There
is potential for localized flash flooding and quick rises on
rivers and creeks, given the wet ground and normal to above normal
streamflows across the watch area. Some rivers and creeks have
already responded to previous heavy rainfall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
The FBI on Tuesday raided the headquarters of the New York Police Department's second largest union and the home of the union's outspoken president, multiple people confirmed to CNN. A source confirmed the FBI also raided an address in Port Washington, New York. According to public records, the home belongs to SBA President Edward Mullins.
The president of the New York Police Department's second-largest union resigned Tuesday night after the FBI searched his home and the union's headquarters earlier in the day, according to a letter obtained by CNN from multiple sources.
The executive board of the Sergeants Benevolent Association asked Ed Mullins to resign as president in the wake of the searches, citing the "severity of this matter and the uncertainty of its outcome," according to the letter, which was sent to union members from the board.
"The nature and scope of this criminal investigation has yet to be determined," the letter said. "However it is clear that President Mullins is apparently the target of the federal investigation. We have no reason to believe that any other member of the SBA is involved or targeted in this matter."
The letter pointed out that Mullins is entitled to the presumption of innocence as the investigation is carried out, but "the day to day functioning and the important business of the SBA cannot be distracted by the existence of this investigation," the letter said.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed the raid of the SBA's headquarters in Lower Manhattan at a news conference on a different matter Tuesday morning.
"All I have been told is the FBI has raided the SBA HQ and it's in connection with an ongoing investigation, but we don't have further details on that at this moment," de Blasio said.
CNN has reached out to Mullins for comment.
Andrew Quinn, an attorney representing the SBA, had no comment when contacted by CNN.
An FBI spokesperson said the FBI "is conducting a law enforcement action in connection with an ongoing investigation" but would not comment further.
A spokesman for the US Attorney's Office in Manhattan declined to comment.
Port Washington Police Chief Robert Del Muro said the FBI generally notifies local police departments about raids happening in their jurisdictions but the police department was not notified.
"We neither participated nor knew about his home being raided," Del Muro said.
CNN has reached out to the FBI for comment on Chief's Del Muro's statement on not being notified of the raid.
CNN's Kristina Sgueglia contributed to this report.
