Oak Hill Elementary School named a 2019 Beta School of Merit

COVINGTON — The National Beta Club has announced that Oak Hill Elementary School is a 2019 National Beta School of Merit. The school earned this recognition by offering National Beta to all eligible grades on their campus.
According to Bobby Hart, chief executive officer of the National Beta Club, the honor is indicative of the school’s, “dedication to academic excellence and commitment to celebrating students’ achievements.”
The National Beta Club is the largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization in America. For more than 80 years, it has prepared today’s students to be tomorrow’s leaders.
The club’s mission is to promote the ideals of academic achievement, character, service and leadership among elementary and secondary school students.
“We are extremely proud to be named a National Beta School of Merit,” said Dr. Brenda Gammans, principal of Oak Hill Elementary School. “The Beta Club provides students valuable experiences in leadership development and service involvement which goes right along with our school system’s vision that all students will be well-rounded and prepared for the future. We are proud to offer the Beta Club for our students at Oak Hill Elementary School.”