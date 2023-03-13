...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM EDT TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected, with
temperatures as low as 23 in the upper elevations of north
Georgia.
* WHERE...Much of north and central Georgia.
* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 11
AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
COVINGTON — The Newton County School System has announced that Andrea Dowdy of Oak Hill Elementary School is the 2023 District Media Specialist of the Year. Dowdy will now represent Newton County School System in the Georgia Library Media Specialist of the Year regional competition.
“This is such a surprise,” said Dowdy. “I am so honored to be a part of such a special group of hard-working media specialists. The Media Center is the hub, or central location, of all schools. The Media Specialists are able to touch the lives of all the students and teachers within the school. My hopes are that our impact goes far beyond the school, to have a lasting impact within homes and families throughout the community.”
Dowdy earned her bachelor of science in middle grades education from Georgia College and State University and a master of science in early childhood education from Georgia Southwestern State University. She later obtained an education specialist degree in teaching and learning from Piedmont College.
Dowdy began her career in education with the Jasper County School System at Washington Park Elementary in 1997. She taught fifth grade there for four years before joining the Newton County School System team at Oak Hill Elementary. Dowdy taught fifth grade at Oak Hill for over 20 years before moving to the media specialist position.
“I love the idea that I get to touch the lives of all of the students at Oak Hill,” she explained. “Reading is such a universal language that it can bring a bond between all that share it. We can teach love, compassion, hard work and determination all through a good book!”
She added, “Being a positive impact on student and teachers is very important to me, sharing literacy can build lasting relationships for years to come.”
According to Dowdy, reading is the foundation for success in all content areas.
“The more students read, the better they will become at it,” she said. “The role of media specialist is vital in nurturing a love for reading, while encouraging students that they can accomplish anything in life. I also get the opportunity to enhance the instruction by teaching various technology programs to the students and teachers that will prepare the student not only for middle school but also for college and career readiness.”
“Andrea Dowdy is a spectacular media specialist who never ceases to amaze me with her love of teaching literacy,” said Dr. Jennifer Williams, NCSS director of Instructional Technology and Media Services. “Andrea goes above and beyond to make the media center the hub of Oak Hill Elementary school where all students feel her passion and conviction for learning. Ms. Dowdy weaves technology, STEM, and social studies into her academically focused lessons to ensure that reading is an engaging, hands-on experience for her students. In short, Ms. Andrea Dowdy rocks!”
