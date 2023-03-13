Media Specialist of Year.jpg

Andrea Dowdy, media specialist at Oak Hill Elementary School, has been named Media Specialist of the Year for 2023. She is shown here, left, with Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey.

 Special Photo

COVINGTON — The Newton County School System has announced that Andrea Dowdy of Oak Hill Elementary School is the 2023 District Media Specialist of the Year. Dowdy will now represent Newton County School System in the Georgia Library Media Specialist of the Year regional competition.

“This is such a surprise,” said Dowdy. “I am so honored to be a part of such a special group of hard-working media specialists. The Media Center is the hub, or central location, of all schools. The Media Specialists are able to touch the lives of all the students and teachers within the school. My hopes are that our impact goes far beyond the school, to have a lasting impact within homes and families throughout the community.”

