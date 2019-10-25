COVNGTON - Alcovy Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Eugene M. Benton will hear the Georgia Environmental Protection Division’s (EPD) injunction against Becton Dickinson (BD) to temporarily stop BD from operating its Covington medical device sterilization facility in a Newton County courtroom at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 28.
Attorney General Chris Carr on Monday filed a complaint in Newton County Superior Court on behalf of Gov. Brian Kemp and the EPD to temporarily stop BD from operating the facility “in an unlawful manner.” The EPD said last week testing showed concerning levels of ethylene oxide, a cancer-causing gas used to sterilize medical equipment.
According to Carr's office, from Sept. 15 through Sept. 22, BD violated the Georgia Air Quality Act and the Rules for Air Quality Control when it negligently allowed the release of 54.5 pounds of ethylene oxide into the atmosphere, which upon further investigation has been determined to have been caused by a lack of diligence and prolonged operator error rather than an equipment malfunction.
In addition, Carr's office claims that BD has failed to take all responsible precautions to prevent fugitive emissions of ethylene oxide in a timely manner as required by the Act, the Rules and its Air Quality Permit.
The state believes that BD should be shut down until it demonstrates to the court that it has completed the following actions:
• Trained all technicians on the proper operation of all valves in the facility;
• Completed corrective action to prevent a future release from all vacuum exhaust valves at the facility by installing blanks on the outlets to all vacuum exhaust valves to prevent flow regardless of valve position or condition; and
• Installed necessary pollution control equipment to capture fugitive emissions of ethylene oxide at the facility and route them to a control device with at least 99 percent efficiency.
According to Carr, the action by the state is a result of BD’s lack of response to these recent violations, which is in stark contrast to the response that Kemp and EPD have gotten from other similar medical commercial sterilizers in Georgia that have complied with EPD’s requests and are progressing in their efforts to reduce ethylene oxide emissions.
Despite Kemp and EPD’s attempts at continued, transparent communication, the state believes that BD has failed to be a cooperative partner and has not demonstrated to EPD that it has made progress toward reducing ethylene oxide emissions at its Covington facility.
On Oct. 25, BD filed a response in Newton County Superior Court, claiming that “EPD never notified BD that it was violating either its Air Quality Permit, the Georgia Air Quality Act, the federal Clean Air Act, or any other environmental statute or regulation.
“In fact,” reads the response, “prior to this lawsuit, EPD repeatedly informed BD that it was in full compliance with its permit and all applicable laws and regulations. As recently as Oct. 2, Gov. Kemp expressed appreciation for BD’s efforts to provide information on the company’s progress against the voluntary commitments it made on Aug. 20. Now, in an abrupt change, EPD seeks a temporary restraining order to shut down BD’s Covington facility.”
BD asserts in its response that it has already met the corrective actions demanded by EPD. The response goes on to state that while EPD cited a failure to submit a permit modification to capture fugitive emissions from the Covington facility, in a letter to Gov. Kemp on Aug. 20, BD stated it would submit its permit application no later than Oct. 31.
“In the time since BD provided the letter to Gov. Kemp,” states the response, “neither the Governor’s Office nor EPD has requested or specified an earlier submission date, so BD has not missed any deadlines with respect to submission of the permit modification.”
In its complaint, EPD suggests BD has not “cooperated” with it or the Governor’s Office.
BD disputes that in its response.
“BD has been in regular weekly (and sometimes daily) communication with EPD and the Governor’s Office since August 2019. BD has met in-person with EPD officials and staff five times since June 2019. BD has worked with EPD and the Governor’s Office to address ethylene oxide emissions from its facility. Contrary to EPD’s assertions, BD has cooperated with EPD and the state every step along the way.
“More importantly, BD has complied with all applicable laws and regulations, including the permit conditions cited by EPD in its motion. BD far surpasses the 99% destruction efficiency requirement at the facility. In addition, BD voluntarily agreed to invest $8 million to install additional equipment that will capture fugitive emissions to an extent that is not currently in place anywhere else across the industry."
BD’s response goes on to state that if its Covington facility is shut down, it will have “immediate and potentially disastrous consequences on the supply of sterilized medical devices in Georgia and throughout the United States, which would directly impact the provision of critical medical services and patient care.”
BD cites a July 30 email from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) stating “[t]he last thing we want to see is another closure. The capacity for contract sterilizers is already strained. Our biggest concern is any strain actions might cause in terms of medical device availability.”
BD requests the court examine the evidence- or lack thereof - provided by EPD in support of its motion to shut down the Covington facility versus the evidence provided by BD and requests the court deny EPD’s motion for a temporary restraining order.
The Citizen will be in the courtroom Monday to cover the hearing and will provide updates as they become available.