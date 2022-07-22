Off-duty New York correction officer charged in connection to fatal shooting of 18-year-old in the Bronx

An off-duty New York City correction officer who allegedly shot a teen in the face fatally is expected to be formally charged on July 22, authorities said.

 Google

An off-duty New York City correction officer who allegedly shot a teen in the face was formally charged Friday with murder and manslaughter, authorities said.

Dion Middleton, 45, was charged in the Bronx County Criminal Court with second-degree murder, as well as first- and second-degree manslaughter, according to a spokesperson for the New York State Attorney General's office.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos