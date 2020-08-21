PORTERDALE — An officer who has been with the Porterdale Police Department six years has filed a hostile work environment complaint against Police Chief Jason Cripps.
Sgt. Robert Boisis filed the seven-page complaint Thursday after speaking during the public comment portion of a City Council meeting. The complaint, which lists a number of issues, appears to have been triggered by Cripps’ demotion of Boisis from lieutenant on Wednesday, a move that Boisis alleges is designed to appear to be a cost-cutting measure. In fact, said Boisis, his hourly rate of pay was not changed and, as a sergeant, he will work 86 hours per pay period rather than 80 as a lieutenant. The additional hours will mean an increase in cost to the city of $133 per pay period, he said.
Boisis also said he was frustrated that Cripps refused to consider a proposal he developed to transform the Police Department from full-time to part-time, which he said would save the city $11,000 annually in salaries. The plan calls for the department to maintain its current staffing, but officers would work fewer hours.
Porterdale is struggling to overcome crippling financial problems, and its finances are the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. According to the city’s most recent profit and loss statement, the city is $121,437 in the red for the current calendar year.
The city operates on annual general fund revenues of about $1.2 million, although the city does not yet have an approved budget for 2020. Of that total, the lion’s share is devoted to the Police Department. According to the city’s 2018 audit, the most recent audit available, public safety accounted for $739,087 in expenditures from the general fund. The city’s most recent profit and loss statement shows the Police Department has spent $377,386 through July of this year.
Boisis’ proposal at the council meeting Thursday drew criticism from Councilwoman Linda Finger.
“With all due respect to you, why are you speaking to us — this is kind of a subordinate thing,” said Finger. “The chain of command is not being followed here. We have a chief.”
“I spoke with Chief Cripps about it, and he threatened to fire me,” replied Boisis. .. “I have brought this information to the chief several times, and he has refused to give the information to you because he said ‘I have worked 20-something years on this police force, and I refuse to operate a shift.”
Cripps responded that he did not threaten to fire Boisis. “I said it was insubordinate, so that was a false statement, in my defense,” said Cripps.
Although Mayor Arline Chapman attempted to shut down the discussion, saying that it was inappropriate to discuss interdepartmental issues in an open forum, Councilman Lowell Chambers expressed interest in Boisis’ proposal.
“I need a while to digest this, but on initial glance I think this is an outstanding analysis of our current situation,” said Chambers. “Every employee has a constitutional right to address the elected body, coming as a citizen, without being considered insubordinate, and I appreciate this effort and I appreciate this information and I, for one, intend to take it very seriously.”
Boisis also alleged that Cripps has inflated statistics showing how many calls Porterdale officers respond to in order to create an impression that his department needs more officers than it does.
Boisis said, while Cripps reported the department responded to 5,810 calls in 2019, the number is closer to 3,000. Boisis said Porterdale officers typically respond to two or three calls per 12-hour shift.
Two council members expressed concern that Boisis’ status in the department had changed without their approval. Boisis said he was led to believe the council was aware of the demotion and that it was part of the city’s cost-cutting efforts.
“I’m not aware of any change of officer status … that didn’t come from this panel,” said Chambers.
Councilwoman Niki Wescott agreed.
“I don’t like the fact that I have the feeling you were told you were given another title with approval and this is the first time I am hearing of it, so I’m just very confused,” said Wescott. “I feel like I’ve been spoken for, but I haven’t spoken on anything.”
The council then voted to move into closed session for discussion of personnel and other unspecified matters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.