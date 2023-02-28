COVINGTON — A man identified as the suspect in a January fatal hit-and-run accident involving a pedestrian has apparently committed suicide.
Monticello resident James Jenkins, 50, reportedly committed suicide after learning that he had been identified as a suspect in the Jan. 30 death of Frances Deanna Mattheus on Ga. Highway 36.
“After a thorough investigation, our agency identified the suspect as well as the location of the vehicle,” according to a release by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the NCSO, Jenkins was found deceased in Jasper County on Monday, Feb. 27, the victim of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Mattheus, 44, was killed sometime between 11:48 p.m. and midnight on Monday, Jan. 30. She was reportedly walking near Laurie Lane on Ga. Highway 36 when a vehicle struck and killed her. The driver did not stop.
The Sheriff’s Office investigation initially identified the suspect vehicle as a Ford with damage to the passenger side. Jenkins was found to be the driver of a black Ford F-150.
