CONYERS — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of human remains found Monday in a wooded area of Ebenezer Road.
According to reports, the body was found on the roadside near Cherry Hill Lane by a public works crew.
Officials were unable to immediately determine if the remains are those of a man or woman, although some articles of clothing led them to believe it may be a man.
