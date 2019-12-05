CONYERS - The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office believes a domestic dispute may have resulted in the deaths of three people found in a home on Sweet Water Lane on Dec. 2.
Deputies doing a welfare check about 2:30 p.m. Monday found the bodies of Michael Curry, 50, Jaydah Curry, 25, and Joshua Baker, 19, in the home.
Their bodies were transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab in Decatur for autopsy. Neither the Sheriff’s Office nor the GBI has officially released the causes of death; however, 11Alive News is reporting that the deaths of Jaydah Curry and Joshua Baker have been ruled homicides. Michael and Jaydah Curry were married, and Joshua was Jaydah Curry’s brother.
11Alive is also reporting that the Currys have a 2-year-old son. The infant was not in the home when the bodies were found and may be in the care of his grandmother, Jaydah’s mother.
According to information on the Rockdale County Tax Commissioner’s website, Michael L. Curry and Jaydah V. Boyd Curry purchased the home this year. It is not known how long they have lived in the home. WALB News 10 in Albany has reported that Joshua Curry was a student at Albany State University.