COVINGTON — Internal Revenue Service (IRS) agents, U.S. Federal Marshals, and the Georgia State Patrol descended on OHCO Inc. today. OHCO is an international fabric and textile distributor located at 4158 Robinson St. in Covington.
An IRS agent at the scene would only say they were looking at business records, but did note they would be closing the building, and locksmiths were on hand to change the door locks.
According to its website, OHCO Inc. is one of the largest exporters in the United States of fabric, textile stock lots and closeouts and has been in business for nearly 50 years. Its customer base primarily consists of clients in South America, Central America, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, Europe and the Caribbean Islands.
OHCO also operates a retail fabric and bedding outlet center in Covington with an area rug department, and holds “warehouse sales” twice a year in March and October.
The Citizen is seeking more information from the IRS and will update this story when it becomes available.