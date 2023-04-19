American Rivers has named Georgia and Florida’s Okefenokee Swamp among America’s Most Endangered Rivers, citing the threat that a proposed heavy mineral sands mine poses to this critically important wetland ecosystem.

Georgia River Network, the organization that nominated the swamp for consideration in the annual national list, has called on Georgia’s Environmental Protection Division to deny the permits for the mine in order to preserve clean water, wildlife habitat, and natural and cultural heritage.

