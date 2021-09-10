Old Dominion Freight Line, one of the largest less-than-truckload carriers in North America, is hosting an in-person job fair at its Conley service center to hire 71 full-time employees. The job openings are to accommodate business growth in the Atlanta market. Management will host interviews and make hiring decisions onsite.
The open positions include local pickup and delivery drivers and line haul drivers with the average pay ranging from $75,000 to $101,000 annually. Hourly pay for forklift operator positions start at $21 per hour. This is a great opportunity for those interested in a new career path as Old Dominion offers training programs for both forklift operators and drivers. Interested applicants can visit DriveOD.com to learn more.
All attendees will be temperature checked upon arrival and should bring a physical copy of their resume. Old Dominion asks all applicants to wear a mask, and interviews will be conducted following social distancing guidelines.
WHEN
Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, 7:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
WHERE
The service center is located at 4271 Bowman Industrial Court, Conley, Ga. 30288.
Potential applicants can park in the employee parking lot in front of the service center and check in with security. For additional details, you can visit the event page here.
WHY
Old Dominion is hiring 71 drivers and forklift operators this fall for added support to accommodate growing business needs in the Atlanta market. Since January, the Company has hired more than 1,200 Class A CDL truck drivers nationwide to accommodate business growth. Old Dominion is an equal opportunity employer.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
