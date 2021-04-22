CONYERS - The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners is expected to approve at its April 27 voting session a future land use map amendment and rezoning request for a townhome project on Old Salem Road.
The 105-unit townhouse project was recommended for denial by the Rockdale County Planning Commission at its March 11 meeting, but not because of any problems with the project itself. The commission unanimously voted to recommend denial because of concerns about so many commercial and industrial zoned properties being switched to residential.
If the Old Salem Road project is approved, then since the beginning of 2021, the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners will have approved three townhome projects totaling 509 multi-family homes. All projects required amendments to the future land use map to change the properties from industrial or commercial to residential.
The commission said enough was enough when they heard the request to develop up to 105 townhomes on 13.02 acres of wooded land on the east side of Old Salem Road, just south of Salem Gate Way and near the Salem Gate Plaza shopping development. The request needed a change in the future land use plan for the property, which is currently zoned C2 (general commercial), but would need to be RM (multi-family).
Other than some discussion about the amount of greenspace in the project, the commission had no problems with the development itself, which would feature two-story townhomes with two-car garages, some front loading and some back loading, sidewalks along Old Salem Road, and amenities including a dog park.
But they expressed concerns with the county appearing to continually change commercial- and industrial-zoned sites to residential. Ernestine Stovall-Goolsby stated the county is over-saturating the market with townhomes rather than trying to attract industry.
Muddessar Ahmad agreed, noting that with a limited amount of land available, the county needs to be very focused on how that land is used and not overburden the tax digest for residents by adding more residential.
At the BOC's April 20 work session, Planning and Zoning Director Kalanos Johnson said the Old Salem Road property is not suitable for commercial use because it has a stream running through the middle of it. He added that with the proposal being adjacent to the Salem Gate high density commercial development, this is an ideal location for townhomes, plus it is near other residential areas.
"They (the Planning Commission) made a good point, but I think it is a case-by-case basis, not a blanket statement," Johnson said. "If this was out on the periphery of the county where it was industrial zoned or a large area that didn't have infrastructure that was not surrounded by other dense development, I would take that same position. But this is closer to the city of Conyers, there are other dense developments around it, and the forthcoming Salem Gate subdivision in the city. Rooftops help drive development. From the staff's perspective, it is a good project that makes sense."
Post 1 Commissioner Sherri Washington agreed, stating that from an economic development standpoint, the project makes good sense.
"As we talk about economic development, we do need to be open to different types of housing in different locations," she said. "I know the Planning Commission voted for denial of that particular rezoning application, but that project is right in line with what the economic development forecasters are saying, especially since it is going to be at one of the major business developments that we have invested in Rockdale County."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.