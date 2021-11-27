When Jack Fantauzzi opened Jacks’s Auto Repair on Main Street in Olde Town Conyers 40 years ago, he wondered if he’d made a big mistake.
“I moved here from Florida, was looking for a place to start over,” said Fantauzzi. “I went to work in the garage of the local Ford dealership and worked there two months, and then I heard this place was available on Main Street and I took it.
“When I brought my tools in here and looked out the window, I said, ‘My God, what have I done? There’s no traffic here. What am I going to do?’ Nobody knew me, and the ones who I did talk to said, ‘You ain’t from around here, are you?’ But it didn’t take long for people to figure out I could repair cars.”
And while there’s no telling how many cars Fantauzzi repaired in Olde Town, he won’t be doing it for a living anymore as he has decided to retire and sell the shop.
A certified master mechanic, Fantauzzi recalled that when he opened his one-man gas station and repair shop, there weren’t a lot of places to have foreign cars or vehicles with diesel engines fixed, and it didn’t take long for customers to find him.
“They soon found out I knew what I was doing,” he said. “And little by little, and after about four years of coming in here at 8 a.m. and leaving at 11 p.m. working by myself, I got established and people started bringing me cars and it took off from there. And I started meeting everybody in town. I don’t believe there’s a person right here in Olde Town Conyers that I don’t know.”
In addition to automobile repairs, Fantauzzi was a confidant to his clients, many of whom he’s worked with for years. And he admitted that leaving the business – and his many customers – leaves his emotional gas tank a bit empty.
“Slowly but surely, I gained the trust of the people that lived in Conyers,” he said. “Getting ready to close now is a sad thing for me, and some of my customers – some of my older customers have been here 30 years and some of them are now widows – and they say, ‘What am I going to do now, Jack?’ And I say, ‘You’re going to call me and we’re going to talk about your car and we’ll get through this and don’t worry about it. If you break down anyplace, I will come and start your car.’”
He added that he’s sad to leave Olde Town because deep down, he just loves cars and loves to work on them.
“I’m a workaholic,” he said. “I love working and coming in here. There isn’t anything I don’t know about these cars. It makes me kind of mad in a way. I wish, upon death, I could take my brain, with all I’ve learned, and give it to another person.”
Although his early years were spent working alone, Fantauzzi has had a number of employees through the years, many of whom learned valuable lessons under their mentor.
“I have one young man working with me right now,” said Fantauzzi, who began working in auto repair when he was 16 years old. “It was usually a two-person shop. A lot of young men have walked in here and spent time working, and one man spent 16 years here. When they came in they weren’t really top-grade mechanics, but when they left they were top techs. They learned a lot, and I was fortunate that I could show them how and let them work.”
Fantauzzi’s planned last day was Friday, Nov. 12. He said he sold the shop – lock, stock and barrel – to a man in Covington who intends to keep the name and the phone number.
A Conyers resident for some four decades (his sister and brother also live in Rockdale County), Fantauzzi said the primary reason he’s retiring is to tend to his wife Cyrilla, who is in poor health.
“I need to take care of her now,” he said. “I’ve got to meet my obligations.”
Fantauzzi also hopes to further explore his love of photography.
“I’ll go home and pick up my camera and hopefully I’ll get some good pictures,” he said. “I’ve done a bunch of weddings and birthday parties and events, and I hope to be able to more stuff along that line. I’ve almost got as much money invested in photography equipment as I do tools. Photography has always been my second love.”
One final thought he shared about leaving his business in Olde Town Conyers.
“Just put in there that I’m thankful for my customers of 40 years. And I’m going to miss them all.”
