CONYERS — Starting Friday night, Rockdale County kicked off the holidays with a two day Christmas celebration.
On Friday, Commercial Street was transformed into to North Pole offering crafts, a secret Santa shop, ice skating, horse and carriage rides, Christmas caroling, marshmellow roasting and of course a visit with Santa Claus to all attendees.
The next morning at 10 a.m., Olde Town had over 30 vendors, allowing citizens to peruse and have a chance to find the perfect Christmas gift.
Finally, at 2 p.m. over 40 schools, community organizations and businesses participated in the parade, beginning at Rockdale County High School and ending at Rockdale County Courthouse.