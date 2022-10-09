People'sChoice.jpg

This scarecrow won the People’s Choice Award in last year’s Scarecrow Contest as part of the Olde Town Fall Festival. This year’s contest is sponsored by the Conyers Police Department. Competing scarecrows will be on display throughout Olde Town in the coming week.

 Special Photo

CONYERS — The 42nd Annual Olde Town Conyers Fall Festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. in the streets of historic Olde Town Conyers.

What began as a fundraiser by the Rockdale County Historical Society in 1980 to help fund operational costs for The Depot (which now houses the Conyers Welcome Center) and Old Jail Museum, has become an annual fall tradition for Conyers residents and neighboring communities. While the historical society still exists, the organization turned over the coordination of the festival to the city of Conyers in 2008.

