This scarecrow won the People’s Choice Award in last year’s Scarecrow Contest as part of the Olde Town Fall Festival. This year’s contest is sponsored by the Conyers Police Department. Competing scarecrows will be on display throughout Olde Town in the coming week.
CONYERS — The 42nd Annual Olde Town Conyers Fall Festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. in the streets of historic Olde Town Conyers.
What began as a fundraiser by the Rockdale County Historical Society in 1980 to help fund operational costs for The Depot (which now houses the Conyers Welcome Center) and Old Jail Museum, has become an annual fall tradition for Conyers residents and neighboring communities. While the historical society still exists, the organization turned over the coordination of the festival to the city of Conyers in 2008.
“More than 100 vendors are expected to participate this year,” said events coordinator Sandy Daniels. “We’ve had a tremendous response from exhibitors and organizations who are eager to celebrate the fall season in Olde Town.”
The festival will feature live entertainment and a costume contest for kids and pets with prizes sponsored by Conyers Animal Hospital at 12 p.m. on the stage at the Conyers Depot on Railroad Street. Arts and crafts vendors, food vendors, children’s activities, and a number of local non-profit organizations eager to share their individual missions to serve Conyers and Rockdale County will line the streets.
The Conyers Police Department and Rockdale County Fire Department and Sheriff’s Department will be on hand for fun safety activities. The Conyers Police Department is also sponsoring a Scarecrow Contest. Scarecrows created by various businesses and organizations will be on display the week leading up to the festival and the day of the festival. On Oct. 15, festival attendees are encouraged to monetarily support the scarecrow they like best for the chance to be named “People’s Choice” of the contest. All proceeds collected support the CPD’s Shop with a Cop holiday program for community children.
The Children’s Business Fair of Conyers sponsored by High Achiever’s Academy will take place at the Olde Town Pavilion in Randal S. Mills City Center Park on Main Street during the Olde Town Fall Festival from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The Children’s Business Fair of Conyers features youth entrepreneurs selling their wares and believes that children, when allowed to unleash their creativity, can change the world.
Festival sponsors have helped make this year’s event possible. Special thanks goes to premier stage sponsor Falcons Fury Harley-Davidson, and festival supporters Hargray, Keenan Media, and BJ’s Wholesale Club.
Performers on the Falcons Fury Harley-Davidson Stage include Symply El, Slim and the Gems, and Atomic Boogie. Local performers taking to the Depot Stage include the C.J. Hicks Elementary School Fantastic Falcons Music Club, Conyers School of Ballet and Bella Musica, In the Key of Dance, and Rhythm Dance Elements.
The Olde Town Fall Festival takes place on Center, Commercial and Railroad streets and those streets will be closed to traffic beginning at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 until approximately 6 p.m. that evening. No overnight parking is allowed the evening prior to the festival on Friday, Oct. 14, to allow for vendor setup on Oct. 15.
Admission and parking for the festival are free. For more information, visit www.oldetownfallfestival.com or call the Conyers Welcome Center at 770-602-2606.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.