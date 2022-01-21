...PATCHY FREEZING DRIZZLE POSSIBLE IN PORTIONS OF CENTRAL-NORTH
GEORGIA EARLY FIRDAY MORNING...
Temperatures have dropped to near or below freezing in portions of
central-north Georgia, including Fulton, Clayton, Henry, Rockdale,
DeKalb, and Gwinnett counties. Patchy freezing drizzle may occur
in this location during the early morning hours, which could
produce a very light coating of ice on elevated surfaces such as
bridges and overpasses. Use caution if traveling in these areas
during the early morning hours, and slow down where freezing
drizzle is observed.
