HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR NORTH
AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
east at 6 to 12 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
The Covington YMCA’s 23rd annual Cheerios Challenge road race will take place on Saturday, April 22. The 1-mile fun run will start at 8:00, the 5K and 10K at 8:30, and the Trix Tot Trot at 9:30. Runners and walkers are welcome. Last year's races drew nearly 800 participants. Register online at ycheerioschallenge.com. The Post-Race Festival on Legion Field will feature live music, vendors, and race awards. Sustainable Newton will also be on hand to celebrate Earth Day. Proceeds from the race support the YMCA’s annual financial assistance campaign which helps all children and families access Y programs.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
