COVINGTON — A Collier Street resident is recovering at an Atlanta-area hospital after being shot twice during an early morning altercation that occurred on Feb. 14.
According to the Covington Police Department, Terry Smith, 22, of Covington is in custody and charged with aggravated assault in connection with the incident.
Police said several people were attending a party on Collier Street when the victim and another man got into an argument. After being pushed to the ground, police said the victim got up, went inside his house next door, got a shotgun, returned outside and fired a couple of rounds.
Police said party-goers initially calmed down the man, and he went home, only to return with a pistol. The victim exchanged gunfire with Smith, who was also armed with a pistol, and the victim was struck twice in the abdomen.
According to police, Smith left the scene but was apprehended later on that morning.
Police said the shooting victim is expected to recover from his wounds and will likely also face charges in the incident.
