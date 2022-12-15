Nearly 90 years after General James Edward Ogelthorpe founded Savannah and established Georgia as the last of the 13 original colonies, the Georgia General Assembly would act on Dec. 9, 1822 to create and charter the county of DeKalb, out of parts of Fayette, Gwinnett and Henry counties.  So as of this month, DeKalb County, Georgia is celebrating its Bicentennial year and the anniversary of its founding.

The then-new county, which included almost all of what is now Atlanta, was named in honor of Baron Johan Von de Kalb, a major general in the Revolutionary War, who died on the field of battle in Camden, S.C.  Baron de Kalb was not born into nobility, he married into it, after serving in the French and Indian Wars and numerous other theaters of war, as a Bavarian-born and French-trained military officer.  The Baron was fluent in several languages and was sent by the government of France to gather intelligence on the growing discontent among the American colonies with their ruler, King George III, as well as remaining part of the British Empire.

Recommended for you

Bill Crane is a syndicated columnist based in Decatur. He has worked in politics for Democrats and Republicans, respects the process and will try and give you some things to think about. Your thoughts and responses to his opinions are also welcome, bill.csicrane@gmail.com.

Tags

Trending Videos