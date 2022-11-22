Mr. Speaker... I rise to recognize the fine gentleman from the 7th District of Georgia (R-Blue Ridge)... spanning Fannin, Gilmer and parts of Dawson County. On a matter of personal privilege, I ask us all to give pause, and a moment of prayer for his wife, family and many friends who are now grieving his all-too-early departure from Georgia and this world.

Georgia House Speaker David Ralston was a lawyer, legislator, servant leader, loving father and husband, as well as incredibly loyal friend. Not perfect, as none of us is, he was unusually courteous, kind and civil in a political arena where all of those niceties are now lacking.

Bill Crane is a syndicated columnist based in Decatur. He has worked in politics for Democrats and Republicans, respects the process and will try and give you some things to think about. Your thoughts and responses to his opinions are also welcome, bill.csicrane@gmail.com.

