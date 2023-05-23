Memorial Day weekend and the official start of summer are here. Pools open, park use explodes, festivals and outdoor concerts and events fill your summer calendars in communities across Georgia. And on tiny Tybee Island — an idyllic coastal community, past the marshlands and Intracoastal waterways off U.S. Highway 80, near Savannah — Tybeeans are in a fury and a pickle over the turf and lawn of popular Jaycee Park. On the island's north end, in the Historic Fort Screven District, the 8-9-acre Jaycee Park has greenspaces as well as baseball and soccer fields, and potentially new pickleball courts.
The Tybee Island Recreation Department is managed by the Tybee Island YMCA. Due to heavy use, limited ability to irrigate, desire to reduce water use, and the challenges of growing grass in the island's sandy soil, the Y decided artificial turf would be the more practical, long-term option. The front-end installation costs are higher than laying sod or re-planting turf, but the current irrigation and shallow well system also need upgrades if the playing fields were to continue with natural turf and sod.
Jaycee Park has been a popular hangout and youth recreational spot since the 1970s. The playing fields proposed for turf conversion are a combined soccer/baseball field of 1.5 acres. The turf proposal quickly drew the ire of several urban refugees, retired natives and transplants, and the ever-vocal contingent of Tybee beach buddies and latter-day naturalists.
Natural turf requires regular watering and maintenance, mowing as well as chemical treatments for sand spurs, fire ants, and weeds. Heavier duty sports like soccer also place a lot of wear and tear on their field in even a single season, requiring near constant re-sodding, re-seeding, and a repeat of that cycle. Similar concerns, more about the aesthetic, caused the city of Decatur a decade ago to spend hundreds of thousands, continually re-sodding and replanting a small natural grass lawn atop the Decatur MARTA Station, and surrounding the Old Decatur Court House, bandstand, and square.
After nearly half a dozen years of bare patches, re-exposed red clay, and muddy lawns for outdoor spring and summer events, Decatur finally bit the bullet and installed artificial turf, which no longer resembles the putt-putt course green carpeting of the 1970s. Most modern turf includes padding, domed installation to guide drainage, and warranties, and is easily cleaned with a hose or pressure washer, and it lasts for years.
DeKalb County Parks & Recreation has taken note of the choice by its county seat (Decatur), and turf has begun to be the first choice when upgrading and replacing children's playground surfaces within the current cycle of SPLOST and park bond fund upgrades across the county. A mud-pocked, frequently flooded children's play area at Medlock Park in central DeKalb is now again crowded with children daily, with nearby picnic pavilions on weekends, alongside multiple baseball diamonds, a batting cage, PATH trail, and a community pool each nearby, and the turf-covered play park appeared best maintained of the lot.
Yet the tempest on Tybee has a couple of other sticky wickets in the mix. An existing Frisbee golf course, also with natural turf, could be encroached by the fencing for three new pickleball courts, a sport gaining popularity in the beach community. Overall park improvement plans would also require the removal of 14 trees. Tybee residents hug their trees almost as strongly as they cleave to their beaches, dunes, and area sea turtle nests. The president of the local Disk Golf Club is among those telling the pickleball crowd to instead go to Memorial Park, 4 miles away.
Now that might sound like a short hop, but all of Tybee Island is 3.19 square miles. I'll wager that the Birkenstock crowd is more vocal and exercised, but there are likely more resident voters among the headcount of parents of the league softball and soccer teams. Most YMCAs that I have encountered know what they are doing and consider the long-term benefits of exercise and fitness in communities, weighing all angles as they deploy limited resources.
Tiny Tybee is also a resort community and has the luxury of a tax base helpfully funded by visitors and tourism, reducing the pain of the higher bite of the initial turf installation costs, field doming, etc... versus the summertime pleasures of no-see-ums, Georgia fire ants, noxious and invasive weed species and patching/sandy lawns. Go with the turf, and one less pickleball court, it's called compromise. There you go, Turf Wars solved. No charge. Play ball.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Bill Crane is a syndicated columnist based in Decatur. He has worked in politics for Democrats and Republicans, respects the process and will try and give you some things to think about. Your thoughts and responses to his opinions are also welcome, bill.csicrane@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.